Kyrgyzstanis win Kok-Boru Tournament in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won Chingiz Aitmatov Cup International Kok-Boru Tournament. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Sergiev Posad city (Russia) with participation of athletes from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. At 1/2 final, Atuul team (Kyrgyzstan) defeated the Russian team with a score 17: 4, while the Tajiks defeated the Uzbeks — 3: 2.

In the final, Kyrgyzstanis defeated the Tajiks — 7: 1. The winners received not only the cup, but also a car.

The tournament was held within the framework of the 3rd Festival of Physical Culture of the Peoples of Russia and Eurasia «Russian World.»
