Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help

At least 19 people suffered from mass poisoning in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to preliminary data, the patients got poisoned by boiled meat during a feast in a private house.

«12 people were hospitalized. One patient of them was taken to the intensive care unit, 11 people — to the Infectious Disease Department of Ak-Suu District Hospital. Condition of the patients is assessed as medium severity, they undergo treatment. Seven people undergo outpatient treatment under the supervision of doctors of the Family Medicine Center,» the Ministry of Health said.

The District Center of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Inspectorate conducts investigation, food samples have been taken for tests.