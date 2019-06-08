11:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputy of Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev hospitalized in serious condition

Condition of the deputy of Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev is critical but stable. Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

Zarylbek Rysaliev previously had two brain attacks, suffers from hypertension, as well as diabetes.

«The patient’s condition is severe. He had an MRI. Its results will show an accurate diagnosis,» doctors said.

Related news
Zarylbek Rysaliev summoned for questioning to Ministry of Internal Affairs
The day before, Zarylbek Rysaliev was summoned for questioning by the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the framework of a criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. After the interrogation, the deputy felt sick and was hospitalized.

The criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 3, the police detained the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 by court decision on June 5.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure for Shamil Atakhanov changed
Zarylbek Rysaliev summoned for questioning to Ministry of Internal Affairs
Aida Salyanova placed in detention center 1 until June 26
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Aida Salyanova charged with abuse of office
Former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova arrested
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Aida Salyanova summoned for questioning
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn region resigns
Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn - defendant in case on Aziz Batukaev’s release
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Former special prosecutor arrested
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov arrested
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek