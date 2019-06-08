Deputy of Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev hospitalized in serious condition

Condition of the deputy of Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev is critical but stable. Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

Zarylbek Rysaliev previously had two brain attacks, suffers from hypertension, as well as diabetes.

«The patient’s condition is severe. He had an MRI. Its results will show an accurate diagnosis,» doctors said.

The day before, Zarylbek Rysaliev was summoned for questioning by the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the framework of a criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. After the interrogation, the deputy felt sick and was hospitalized.

The criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 3, the police detained the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 by court decision on June 5.