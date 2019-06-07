Agreement with Kazakhstan on supply of gasoline not signed

«We hold negotiations. We will sign an agreement on gasoline supplies from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in the near future,» Myrza Zhamanbaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, told reporters.

However, he could not voice an exact date. The official refused to comment on the reasons for which the negotiations with Kazakhstan on gasoline supplies were delayed.

Three days ago, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, told reporters that the republic could carry out the first delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July.

Recall, negotiations on the possible supply of gasoline from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan have been underway for the second year in a row. Earlier it was reported that the controversy was caused by an item that prohibited Kyrgyzstan from exporting petroleum products.