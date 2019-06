Two children suffocated in an old refrigerator in Mikhailovka village, Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Police department of Issyk-Kul region reported. The incident occurred on June 3.

«Two children, six and four years old, were playing in the yard. Parents noticed that they were gone, and began to search for them. The children were found only at 17.00, but they have already died. The refrigerator did not open from the inside, so they suffocated,» the police reported.