Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at Berkut Open Cup in Taekwondo ITF. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Kerimbek Miyarov) reported.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of 260 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan was represented by a team of four athletes led by a coach Nazira Utesheva.

Adina Romova and Cholpon Shabinova became champions in their categories. Malika Ryspekova took the second, Aktan Temirbekov — the third place.