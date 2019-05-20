16:03
Kyrgyzstan stands for political dialogue in resolving situation in Afghanistan

CSTO decides how to stop the drug trafficking. A meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is taking place in Bishkek today.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the CSTO PA Council, stressed that drug trafficking was increasing and expanding, therefore it was necessary to take measures to restrain it and to direct all resources to combat this phenomenon as a source of financing of terrorism and extremism.

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov stressed that Kyrgyzstan fully shares the goals and priorities of the organization and added: our country stands for strengthening the fight against transnational organized crime. In addition, the republic supports the promotion of a political dialogue with Afghanistan.

The next retreat session will be held in Armenia in the autumn of 2019.
