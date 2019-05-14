12:19
Migrants transfer $ 540.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for 3 months of 2019

In January-March 2019, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 540.4 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared with the first three months of 2018, the figure grew by $ 34.6 million. In March, migrants have transferred $ 195.8 million to the country. Over the month, the figure grew by $ 16.4 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of the remittances — $ 530.3 million.

USA takes the 2nd place in terms of money transfers with $ 6.6 million. Other $ 3.3 million have been transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

In January-March 2019, there was also an outflow of funds — $ 116.5 million. The main part of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 115.6 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January-February 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 423.9 million.

At the end of 2018, the volume of remittances to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow amounts to $ 2,143.1 billion.
