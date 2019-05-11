CEC should pay private media for campaign materials of candidates

Deputies of Parliament propose the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan to pay private media for placement of campaign materials during an election campaign at the expense of election pledge. Amendments to the Law on the Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament says.

According to one of the authors of the changes, deputy Bakyt Torobaev, the amount of the electoral pledge for political parties is 100,000 soms, and for presidential candidates — 5 million soms. This money is enough to cover the cost of campaigning in the media with a private form of ownership, he said.

Airtime and space provided in periodicals and on Internet resources should be distributed equally among all the candidates. It is noted that the electoral pledge will not be returned to the winners of the race.

The initiators also oppose reduction of the election pledge.