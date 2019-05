Kyrgyzstanis will rest for 4 days this week. The Government of the republic approved the resolution in December 2018.

Holiday on May 9 and May 10 will be days off.

Enterprises which have five-day work week will rest 4 days. The decree is a recommendation for heads of private firms. That is an employer independently determines days off and working days.

Those who work according to a six-day schedule will rest for three days. They will have to work on Saturday, May 11.