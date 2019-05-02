Tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan reclaimed at expense of donors

«We conduct rehabilitation and reclamation of tailings only at the expense of international donors,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

At least 94 million soms of budget funds have been spent on maintenance of tailing dumps. Planned expenses are 134 million soms.

«Previously, 3 million soms were allocated from the budget each year for the maintenance of 58 tailing dumps, which are under the supervision of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Then the amount was increased to 8 million soms. Today, 13-15 million are allocated from the budget for the maintenance of protective structures in good condition. You understand that this is not enough,» said Kubatbek Boronov.

He outlined that a large project on reclamation of tailings in Mailuu-Suu was implemented in the country in 2004–2012. The amount of investment was $ 12 million.

Various financial institutions annually allocate $ 1-2 million for projects on reclamation of tailings.

«The largest project as of today is the allocation of 2 billion soms for carrying over four tailings in Min-Kush to one. The project will be completed until 2023. The project for rehabilitation of Kadzhi-Sai is being completed. In 2016, together with the EU, we created a trust account for rehabilitation of tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. There are about €40 million. EU together with EBRD will allocate €14 million from the sum to Kyrgyzstan starting from this year. In addition, preparation of feasibility studies and other examinations under EBRD for reclamation of tailings in Mailuu-Suu, Shekaftar and Suusamyr is underway,» Kubatbek Boronov told.