Uranium mining. YurAsia has no permits for development

«YurAsia company obtained a license for prospecting only, and now the company does not have permits for development,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

Deputies of the Parliament hear the information of the Government on measures to ensure radiation safety of the population of Kyrgyzstan. Kubatbek Boronov said that the license of YurAsia for geological exploration of the uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region was valid until December 31, 2020, but it has been suspended.

At the same time, the First Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged that there was no single information that the company held public hearings on the project among the population.

«People say different things. After obtaining a license, a subsoil user must hold meetings with population. The company has held meetings according to its plan. But some people say they have not heard about it, and some residents participated in the meetings. The company carried out explanatory work with the population, but not everyone agreed. You know, such things happen as a result of this. We think the results of the meetings with the population were not good,» Kubatbek Boronov admitted.
