Severelectro employee arrested for extortion of money

Head of District Department of Severelectro OJSC was caught red-handed when receiving a remuneration of 35,000 soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the service, a citizen turned to the financial police. He told that the head of the district department of Severelectro illegally demanded 50,000 soms from him for a positive decision on the documents necessary for obtaining technical conditions and carrying a transformer substation over from a drying room of an apartment house to a yard.

Within a month, the head of the department received the required 50,000 soms in several tranches. The man was caught red-handed when receiving the last 35,000 soms and issuing a permit.