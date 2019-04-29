15:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Severelectro employee arrested for extortion of money

Head of District Department of Severelectro OJSC was caught red-handed when receiving a remuneration of 35,000 soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the service, a citizen turned to the financial police. He told that the head of the district department of Severelectro illegally demanded 50,000 soms from him for a positive decision on the documents necessary for obtaining technical conditions and carrying a transformer substation over from a drying room of an apartment house to a yard.

Within a month, the head of the department received the required 50,000 soms in several tranches. The man was caught red-handed when receiving the last 35,000 soms and issuing a permit.
link:
views: 31
Print
Related
8,000 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Capacity of 15 substations in villages of Chui region to be increased
Severelectro disconnects 4,000 consumers for debts
Severelectro company buys smart meters for 171.4 million soms
About 5,200 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Debt of State Penitentiary Service for electricity amounts to 28.3 million soms
Electric grids breakdowns decrease by 23 percent in Bishkek and 2 regions
Severelectro to install 25,000 smart meters in 2019
4,100 consumers to be left without electricity due to debts in Bishkek
Severelectro asks consumers to pay off debts
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays