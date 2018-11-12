11:18
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at International Grand Prix Tournament in judo

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the International Grand Prix Tournament in judo. Ippon.org website reports.

Competitions were held on November 9-11 in Tashkent. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 11 athletes.

In the weight category of 81 kilograms, Vladimir Zoloev defeated Tim Gramkov (Germany), Abas Azizov (Russia), Kazhymukan Oteuliev (Kazakhstan), but lost to Dagvasuren Nyamsuren (Mongolia) and defeated Attila Ungvari (Hungary), winning the 3rd place.

In weight category over 100 kilograms, Yury Krakovetsky defeated Husniddin Husanov (Uzbekistan) at the start, then lost to Erasyl Kazhybayev (Kazakhstan), and then defeated Vladislav Tsyarpitsky (Belarus) and Renat Saidov (Russia).

About 350 athletes from 47 countries participated in the tournament.
