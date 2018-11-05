Memorial to dead soldiers of Panfilov division opened near Volokolamsk

Monument on the mass grave of soldiers, who died in the Great Patriotic War, was opened in the village of Ostashevo, Volokolamsk district of Russia after reconstruction. The event was attended by employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and coordinator of the search movement of Kyrgyzstan Our Victory — Bizdin Zhenish Svetlana Lapteva. The press service of the diplomatic mission reported.

According to Russian media, 617 soldiers were buried in the mass grave, the names of 29 are still unknown. During the Second World War, active hostilities were carried out on the territory of Ostashevo village. The 1st battalion of the 1075th rifle regiment of Panfilov division held off the enemy troops for 4 days. The burial appeared in 1942, a monument was erected there in 1958.

The meeting participants honored the memory of the Red Army soldiers with a minute of silence and laid flowers.