Woman posing as prosecutor colonel swindles $21,000 in Bishkek

A woman who posed as an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and impersonated a senior official has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of defrauding a man of $21,000, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to police, the suspect gained the man's trust and wore a prosecutor's uniform with colonel's insignia, despite having no affiliation with the agency.

She allegedly promised to help him set up a hotel business, secure admission for his daughter to the University of Cambridge, purchase an apartment and arrange a discounted holiday package to Turkey. She also offered to resolve other matters supposedly through the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under various pretexts, the woman allegedly obtained a total of $21,000 from the man.

In addition, she asked him for a loan, claiming that law enforcement officers had allegedly detained her on suspicion of taking a bribe and that she urgently needed financial assistance.

During a search of the suspect's home, police found and seized a prosecutor's uniform bearing colonel's insignia.

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A criminal case has been opened under the article on fraud. The suspect, 38 and previously prosecuted several times, has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek urges anyone who may have suffered from the woman's actions or has information about similar cases to contact police at 102 or +996708 049 244.