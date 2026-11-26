The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Osh Garrison, jointly with the Main Directorate of the State Border Service under the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, has uncovered a scheme involving the production and issuance of fake passes for entry into the Irkeshtam border zone.

The investigation found that some servicemen from a Border Service military unit had systematically produced and issued fake passes to citizens in exchange for payments ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 soms.

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A criminal case has been opened under Articles 209 (Fraud) and 379 (Document Forgery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the investigation, two servicemen were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative measures are currently underway to identify other officials who may have been involved in the scheme.