Fraudsters send fake utility bills in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns

Fraudsters in Kyrgyzstan have begun distributing fake utility bills and fine payment notices containing links and QR codes that may lead to financial losses. The National Bank issued a warning.

According to the regulator, fraudulent bills may look almost identical to genuine ones. Scanning a QR code can redirect users to a fake website designed to imitate an official payment service. Fraudsters use these websites to obtain bank card details, PINs, CVV/CVC codes, passwords and one-time SMS verification codes.

The National Bank urges citizens not to follow links in documents from unknown sources or install applications through suspicious links.

Before making a payment, users should verify the amount, recipient and payment details. Information about outstanding bills should be checked independently through the official websites of utility providers and government agencies or via banking applications.