Suspect detained in Bishkek over mobile phone fraud

A man suspected of fraudulently obtaining mobile phones under the pretext of unlocking them has been detained in Bishkek.

A woman identified as S. D. filed a written complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, asking police to take action against a man identified as K. U.

According to her statement, on August 15, in Ak-Ordo residential area of Bishkek, the suspect allegedly deceived her and abused her trust to obtain her iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, as well as 15,000 soms, under the pretext of unlocking the devices. He then fled the scene.

The victim's total financial loss is estimated at 185,000 soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following investigative and operational search activities, police detained the suspect, 30. He was taken to the investigative department and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police are also investigating his possible involvement in five other similar cases.

Anyone who may have suffered from the suspect's actions is asked to contact the police at +996502228528, +996555655788 or 102.

The investigation is ongoing.