Scammers demand money from local officials posing as president’s press secretary

Scammers in Kyrgyzstan are calling district heads (akims), mayors and other officials, posing as presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov and demanding money in exchange for resolving various issues.

According to Askat Alagozov, who posted a warning on social media, unknown individuals are also sending WhatsApp messages offering assistance with personnel appointments, staff transfers and other work-related matters.

“I would like to emphasize that I do not interfere in personnel appointments, administrative or operational matters. I do not make promises such as ‘I will appoint this or that person to a position’ or ‘I will transfer someone to another workplace’, and I do not demand money from anyone,” the presidential press secretary said.

He urged heads of government agencies and local government bodies not to trust such calls or messages.

“Do not trust anyone who calls or writes to you on my behalf! They are scammers and fraudsters. Stay vigilant!” Alagozov warned.

He added that information about the fraudsters’ activities had already been forwarded to law enforcement agencies.