Police in Bishkek have detained four foreign nationals suspected of forming a criminal organization.

The Interior Ministry said the investigation was launched after it received operational information. Police subsequently identified four foreign nationals born in 2003, 2004 and 2010.

According to investigators, the group arrived in Kyrgyzstan in late September 2026 and set up a scheme within the country to illegally process payment traffic, targeting citizens of a neighboring state.

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“The group’s activities involved processing payment transactions related to the organization and operation of illegal online gambling. Mobile devices and banking applications were used to collect money from online casino participants and transfer winnings to them. In this way, the suspects ensured the operation of an illegal payment channel,” the ministry said.

During a search of an apartment in a residential building on Moskovskaya Street, officers seized 22 mobile phones and three computer devices.

The suspects were detained and taken to the Interior Ministry’s investigative service. One of them allegedly offered a bribe to police officers in exchange for terminating the criminal proceedings.

Two criminal cases have been opened under Article 262 (Establishment of or participation in a criminal organization) and Article 345 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation is ongoing.