BitEvolution pyramid scheme uncovered in Bishkek, suspect detained

A woman suspected of being one of the key figures in a criminal case involving the alleged organization of a pyramid scheme called BitEvolution has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported.

According to police, citizens contacted law enforcement agencies in November 2026, reporting suspected fraud by the company’s organizers.

The victims said BitEvolution representatives had promised high returns and to double their investments. After gaining their trust, the representatives took their money but failed to make the promised payments and disappeared.

A criminal case has been opened under the article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on the organization of pyramid schemes.

During operational and investigative activities, officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district identified and detained one of the main suspects, a woman K.G.E., 62. She was taken to the investigative service and placed in a temporary detention facility at the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Investigators are currently checking whether she may have been involved in similar crimes and identifying other individuals who may have participated in the alleged scheme.

Police are asking anyone who suffered losses as a result of BitEvolution’s activities or has information about its organizers to contact them at +996 505 131 113 or call 102.

The investigation is ongoing. The amount of alleged damage and the number of victims have not yet been disclosed.