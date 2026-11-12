Bishkek construction company CEO detained on suspicion of fraud

Police in Bishkek have detained the CEO of a limited liability company suspected of fraud involving shared-equity housing construction.

A man identified as A.K. filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district, asking authorities to take action against the CEO of a construction company, identified as E.N.

According to the complainant, between April 2021 and May 2025, the suspect gained his trust and promised to provide him with a two-room apartment in a residential building under construction in the capital. He allegedly obtained 2,924,986 soms from the man.

The complainant said he was later asked to transfer his shared-equity construction agreement to another construction company. However, the promised apartment has still not been provided, and the financial loss has not been reimbursed.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (fraud).

During operational and investigative measures, police identified E.N., 39, and brought him to the investigative service. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. A court ordered to take him into custody.

Police urge citizens to exercise caution when entering into shared-equity construction agreements, carefully check developers’ documents and verify the legality of their operations.