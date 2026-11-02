Kyrgyzstan's tax authorities warn taxpayers about new fraud schemes

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan warned taxpayers about scammers posing as agency employees in an attempt to steal citizens' money or personal information.

According to the State Tax Service's press service, fraudsters may call or message taxpayers, claiming that they have outstanding tax debts or fines and demanding immediate payment. They may also send fake emails in the name of the Tax Service and QR codes for money transfers.

The agency stressed that its legitimate employees never ask for passwords, verification codes or bank card details. They also do not demand that citizens transfer money, pay taxes or outstanding debts, or submit tax returns by phone or through messaging apps.

If citizens are told that they have allegedly failed to meet their tax obligations and are threatened with penalties, they should not rush to comply with such demands.

Information can be verified through the taxpayer's online account or by contacting the tax authorities directly.

Anyone who encounters fraud should report it to law enforcement agencies. In emergencies, citizens can call 102.

The State Tax Service also reminded taxpayers of the basic security rules:

Do not click on suspicious links.

Do not share passwords, verification codes or bank card details with third parties.

Do not transfer money to unknown individuals.

Verify information only through official portals and websites.

The Tax Service urges citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scammers.