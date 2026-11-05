Fraudsters increasingly use modern technology to deceive people, minister says

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov warned of growing fraud threats linked to advances in artificial intelligence. He made the remarks at an international conference on combating cybercrime in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Interior Ministry's press service reported.

The minister noted that fraudsters are increasingly using modern technology to deceive people, including AI-generated voice imitations, messages sent in the names of friends and organizations, and fraudulent investment offers.

According to Niyazbekov, the cross-border nature of such crimes makes them more difficult to investigate. Criminals may operate from outside the country, use foreign digital platforms, bank accounts belonging to third parties and financial instruments in different countries.

He stressed the need for prompt cooperation between law enforcement agencies, banks and telecommunications operators across the region and beyond, as well as timely information sharing with counterparts.