The Military Prosecutor’s Office, jointly with the Organized Crime Control Department of the Interior Ministry’s Criminal Investigation Service, detained M. D. on suspicion of extortion.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, investigators believe that M. D. posed as an employee of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and demanded 900,000 soms in exchange for assistance in obtaining documents required for foreign nationals to enter the Kyrgyz Republic.

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The suspect was detained while receiving the money and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative proceedings are underway.