A proposal has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan to establish a formal procedure for issuing permits for the use of water from surface sources. A draft resolution from the Cabinet of Ministers addressing this matter has been submitted for public discussion.

The document proposes approving regulations governing the issuance of permits for water use from surface water bodies.

The rules would apply to the use of water resources from rivers, lakes and other surface water sources. The initiative aims to ensure state regulation of water use and the rational management of the country’s water resources.

The draft resolution has been prepared in accordance with Article 28 of the Water Code.

If adopted, the resolution will task the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations with taking the necessary steps to implement it.