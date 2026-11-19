Drinking water supply will be temporarily suspended in Altyn-Ordo, Kara-Zhygach and Poltseisky Gorodok residential areas of Bishkek on November 20, Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise reported.

Water supply will be cut off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other facilities.

The affected area is bounded by Dostoevsky, Ankara and Auezov streets and the railway. The outage is due to the reconstruction of a transformer substation at Kontreservuary water intake facility.

Residents are advised to stock up on drinking water in advance. Information about scheduled and emergency water outages is also available through My City app.