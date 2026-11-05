Water treatment and water supply systems launched in 70 Kyrgyz villages

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the online opening of modern wastewater treatment facilities and drinking water supply systems in 70 settlements across seven regions of Kyrgyzstan. The ceremony was held in Karakol, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the head of the Cabinet, $567.5 million in investment has been attracted to develop drinking water supply and wastewater management systems since 2021. Over the past five years, clean water projects have been implemented in 264 settlements, giving more than 663,000 people access to safe drinking water.

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As part of the initiative, 70 drinking water supply facilities are being commissioned across seven regions, alongside modern wastewater treatment plants. These include 18 facilities in Osh region, 11 in Batken region, 13 in Jalal-Abad region, 11 in Naryn region, eight in Talas region and five in Chui region. In Issyk-Kul region, access to clean water has been provided in the villages of Kichi-Oruktu, Tilekmat and Karool-Dobo.

Overall, the projects are expected to provide access to clean drinking water for approximately 200,000 people.

In his address, Kasymaliev also highlighted environmental safety in Issyk-Kul region. He stressed that the construction of modern wastewater treatment facilities is particularly important for preserving the ecological well-being of Issyk-Kul Lake and ensuring the sustainable development of the region's tourism industry.

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The Cabinet noted that approximately 5 billion soms has been allocated to drinking water supply and wastewater management this year. Construction of wastewater treatment plants is currently underway in 11 cities and four major settlements.

Concluding his remarks, Kasymaliev said the consistent implementation of infrastructure projects was part of the government's policy to develop the regions and improve living standards.

The new water supply and wastewater facilities are expected to contribute to better living conditions, improved public health and environmental protection across Kyrgyzstan.