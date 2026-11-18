Drinking water supply will be temporarily suspended in the village of Selektsionnoye on November 20, Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise reported.

Water supply will be cut off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The water outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, as well as other social and industrial facilities.

The affected area is bounded by Barpy Alykulov, Mahatma Gandhi (formerly Selektsionnaya), Eginaliev and Omur streets.

During this time, specialists will connect a new 273-mm-diameter pipeline on Mahatma Gandhi Street.

Residents are urged to stock up on drinking water in advance.