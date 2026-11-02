USD87.45EUR97.89RUB1.08
24.kg

Water supply to be suspended in Bishkek’s 7th microdistrict on November 3

09:50, 02 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, other social infrastructure facilities and industrial enterprises will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 3, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The outage will affect the following addresses in the 7th microdistrict: buildings 33, 34, 34/1, 35, 36, 37, 38, 38/1, 39, 40, 41, 43 and 5B.

1793366718545-c77cfac5-3764-4b80-9d26-7b60626b8849-87060829011038293490925708891776971832871563njpg-optimized.webp

The temporary water supply disruption is due to repair work on the water pipeline.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologized for the inconvenience and urged residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18