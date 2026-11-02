Water supply to be suspended in Bishkek’s 7th microdistrict on November 3

The water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, other social infrastructure facilities and industrial enterprises will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 3, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The outage will affect the following addresses in the 7th microdistrict: buildings 33, 34, 34/1, 35, 36, 37, 38, 38/1, 39, 40, 41, 43 and 5B.

The temporary water supply disruption is due to repair work on the water pipeline.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologized for the inconvenience and urged residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.