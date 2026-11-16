Only 41 percent of villages in Kyrgyzstan have access to drinking water. The figures were presented by Baktybek Anarkulov, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry and Director of the Water Resources Service, at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has 2,014 villages and 34 cities.

“Drinking water is available in 836 villages, or just over 41 percent. In addition, 405 villages, accounting for 20 percent of the total, require rehabilitation work. Water supply systems are under construction or at the design stage in another 773 villages, or 38 percent,” Baktybek Anarkulov said.

The deputy minister added that drinking water projects in 331 villages are financed from the state budget, while projects in 416 villages receive funding through international programs.

Members of Parliament criticized work on providing the population with drinking water, noting that despite substantial financial investment in the sector, a large number of villages still lack access to it.