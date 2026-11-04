Water supply to be suspended in 3 Bishkek residential areas on November 5

Drinking water supply will be suspended in Bishkek's Ak-Zhar, Ak-Bata and Kelechek residential areas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 5, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The water outage will affect residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, as well as other social and industrial facilities.

The temporary suspension is due to scheduled maintenance and preventive works at Ak-Zhar and Ak-Bata water intake facilities and on the city's water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.