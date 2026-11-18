Drinking water supply will be cut off in Novopavlovka on November 19 for 10 hours, Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise reported.

Water supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, industrial sites and other facilities.

The outage will affect the area bounded by Voroshilov, Abakanskaya, Krupskaya, Stepnaya, Severnaya, Usupbaev and Kok-Kiya streets.

The temporary suspension is necessary to carry out repair work on a pipeline at the new building of school-gymnasium No. 118.

Bishkekvodokanal urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance and apologizes for the inconvenience.

The municipal enterprise also reminds residents that information about scheduled and emergency water supply outages is available through My City mobile app.