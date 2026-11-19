In Bishkek, some residential buildings in Dzhal-23 microdistrict will be left without heating and hot water supply today, the press service of the City Hall reports.

Due to the connection of an additional building of school No. 72 to the centralized heating system, the supply of hot water and heating will be temporarily suspended on November 19, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the following residential buildings:

Dzhal-23 microdistrict — buildings No. 35, 33, 31, 28/1, 28, 29, 26, 25, 24, 23, 23/1, 22, 21, and 20.

Hot water and heating services will be restored once the work is completed.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekteploenergo apologizes to residents for the temporary inconvenience and thanks them for their understanding.