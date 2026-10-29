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EFSD to provide $60 million for water supply in Osh region

11:39, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament, the Zhogorku Kenesh, has considered several bills on the ratification of international agreements at first reading.

In particular, lawmakers approved a bill ratifying a financing agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) for a project to improve water supply and sanitation in rural settlements in Osh region.

The project aims to provide more than 178,000 residents of villages in Kara-Suu and Uzgen districts with access to safe piped drinking water and improve sanitation conditions.

The project’s total financing amounts to $66.7 million, including a $60 million loan from the EFSD. The loan is provided for 20 years, with an eight-year grace period and an annual interest rate of 1 percent.

Parliament also approved at first reading a bill ratifying a protocol amending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, concerning financial support for joint industrial cooperation projects in the agro-industrial sector implemented by EAEU member states.

In addition, lawmakers approved a bill ratifying the exchange of notes between Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers and the Japanese government, as well as a grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for a project «Human Resource Development Scholarship Programme.»

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