Water supply to be temporarily suspended in two Bishkek microdistricts

Drinking water supply will be temporarily suspended in two microdistricts of Bishkek on November 10, Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise reported.

The outage will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following addresses will be affected:

10th microdistrict: Buildings No. 16–25, 9, 10, 11 and 17/1.

9th microdistrict: Buildings No. 10, 12, 12/1, 13, 14, 15, 46 and 40/1.

The outage is due to work by Bishkekteploenergo to clear a blockage in a 100-mm shut-off valve.

Bishkekvodokanal urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.

Notifications about scheduled and emergency water outages are also available through My City mobile app.