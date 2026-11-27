Kyrgyzstan plans to amend its National Water Strategy through 2040 and improve the water resources monitoring system. These issues were discussed at a meeting of the National Council on Water and Land Resources under the president, chaired by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The need to revise the strategy stems from the adoption of a new Water Code. The proposed amendments are intended to establish a unified and effective system for managing the country’s water resources.

The authorities are also proposing to draft a Cabinet of Ministers resolution to coordinate the activities of government agencies involved in monitoring water resources.

This would make it possible to obtain accurate data on Kyrgyzstan’s water reserves, consumption and losses, as well as changes in the quality and quantity of water resources.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stressed that water is a strategic national asset on which economic development, food security and energy security depend. He said state investment in the water management sector had increased significantly.

The head of the Cabinet instructed government agencies to assess their performance based on concrete results, including expanding irrigated land, reducing water losses, increasing agricultural production and raising farmers’ incomes.

Following the meeting, the relevant government agencies were given instructions.

The Cabinet’s statement did not specify which provisions of the water strategy are to be amended or the current volume of water losses in the country.