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Water supply to be suspended in Muras Ordo residential area on October 29

10:00, 28 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Water supply to Bishkek’s Muras Ordo residential area will be suspended for 12 hours on October 29, Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise said.

The water outage is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and other social and industrial facilities.

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The municipality said the outage is necessary to carry out maintenance and preventive works at Muras Ordo water intake facility and the city's water supply networks.

Residents and organizations are urged to stock up on drinking water in advance. The municipal enterprise apologized for the temporary inconvenience.

Notifications about scheduled and emergency water outages are available through My City mobile app.

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