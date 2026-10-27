Several Bishkek districts to face 17-hour water outage on October 28

Water supply will be temporarily suspended on October 28 in Bishkek's Tunguch microdistrict, Rukhiy Muras, 44 Ga and Kyrman residential areas, and the territory of the Bishkek heating and power plant, Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise reported.

The water supply will be cut off at 9 a.m. on October 28 and is scheduled to be restored at 2 a.m. on October 29.

The outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities and other social and industrial sites.

According to Bishkekvodokanal, the shutdown is necessary for the reconstruction of the second-lift pumping station at Selsky water intake.

Residents are advised to stock up on drinking water in advance. Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.

Notifications about scheduled and emergency water outages are also available through My City mobile app.