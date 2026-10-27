Germany to help improve water supply in 27 border villages in Batken region

A project to improve drinking water and irrigation supplies in 27 border villages in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region is being implemented with financial support from Germany, the press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The project was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Presidential Envoy Abdirashit Tashbaltaev and representatives of international organizations Mercy Corps and PATRIP.

The work is being carried out under the «Water for Peace: Climate-Resilient and Peaceful Communities» project, funded by the German government through the PATRIP Foundation.

Work to improve irrigation canals and drinking water systems has already begun in the villages of Pasky-Aryk, Samarkandek, Ak-Tatyr, Kapchygai and Kok-Tash in Batken district.

The modernization of water infrastructure is expected to improve conditions for agriculture, expand opportunities for local farmers and provide residents with more reliable access to water.

The project also aims to strengthen stability and good-neighborly relations in border areas.

Tashbaltaev thanked the German government and international organizations for supporting the development of Batken region.

The parties agreed to continue working together on projects aimed at improving local residents’ living conditions.