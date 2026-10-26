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Water supply to be suspended in southern part of Bishkek on October 27

11:39, 26 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

On October 27, water supply will be temporarily shut off in the southern part of Bishkek from 9 a.m. to midnight, the capital’s City Hall announced.

The outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and other establishments within an area bounded by Maldybaev, Akhunbaev, Tynystanov, Abdrakhmanov, and Samanchin streets, as well as the 9th microdistrict.

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According to the municipality, the water supply is being suspended to allow for repair work on a 300-millimeter-diameter water main.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal advises residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.

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