Fire breaks out at school in Sokuluk district

The Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service told 24.kg news agency that two fire crews from Fire and Rescue Unit No. 6 in Bishkek’s Leninsky District were dispatched to fight the blaze at 11:36 a.m.

At 11:53 a.m., two additional fire crews from Fire and Rescue Unit No. 23 in Sokuluk district were sent to the scene.

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An operational team from the Crisis Management Center was also dispatched at 11:58 a. m.

Further details are being clarified.