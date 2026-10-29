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Fire breaks out at school in Sokuluk district

14:48, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A fire broke out today at a school on Gorky Street in the village of Kozhomkul, Sokuluk district, Chui region.

The Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service told 24.kg news agency that two fire crews from Fire and Rescue Unit No. 6 in Bishkek’s Leninsky District were dispatched to fight the blaze at 11:36 a.m.

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At 11:53 a.m., two additional fire crews from Fire and Rescue Unit No. 23 in Sokuluk district were sent to the scene.

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An operational team from the Crisis Management Center was also dispatched at 11:58 a. m.

Further details are being clarified.

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