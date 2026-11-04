Umrah flights from Osh resume after suspension due to Middle East tensions

Flights from Osh to Jeddah via Muscat have been resumed for Kyrgyzstanis traveling to Saudi Arabia for the minor pilgrimage, or Umrah, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (muftiyat) reported.

According to it, after the first flight departed, a meeting on organizing the pilgrimage was held at the central Sulaiman-Too Mosque in Osh. It was attended by muftiyat representatives, staff from the Umrah department and imams from mosques in Osh and Osh region.

The participants discussed preparations for pilgrims, explaining the rules of performing Umrah and ensuring their safety during the trip. The muftiyat urged citizens to apply to only accredited travel agencies.

SalamAir operates flights from Osh and Bishkek to Saudi Arabia via Muscat. Flights from Osh depart twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, while flights from Bishkek are operated four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Passengers can travel to Jeddah and Medina.

In March this year, Kyrgyzstan temporarily restricted the organization of Umrah trips due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Tour operators and carriers were advised to suspend pilgrimage travel arrangements until the situation stabilized.