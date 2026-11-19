Representatives of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) met with Kyrgyz citizens stranded in Tashkent after being unable to fly to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the minor pilgrimage. The muftiyat reported.

On the instructions of Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, SDMK representatives visited the pilgrims who found themselves in a difficult situation in Uzbekistan’s capital.

According to Deputy Mufti Shakir azhy Mamatov, 54 people are currently waiting to depart for Saudi Arabia, while the others have agreed to return to Kyrgyzstan.

“Today, we met with the pilgrims who remained in Tashkent and provided them with explanations. Currently, 54 people are preparing to undertake the sacred journey. The others have agreed to return home. We hope the situation will be resolved successfully,” he said.

The muftiyat recalled that an emergency meeting of the interdepartmental commission on Hajj and Umrah arrangements was held on November 18. Participants discussed the situation of Kyrgyz citizens who were unable to depart from Tashkent International Airport, as well as arrangements for their return home.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the meeting participants on the situation. Direct communication was also established with the Kyrgyz Embassy in Uzbekistan to discuss the safety of the pilgrims.

SDMK also urged citizens planning to perform Umrah through Nur Umra Travel to temporarily refrain from traveling via neighboring countries until the situation stabilizes.

The agency stressed that pilgrims can use flights from Bishkek and Osh airports to Saudi Arabia operated by SalamAir, Air Arabia and Flyadeal.

The muftiyat urged citizens to check travel information in advance, rely on official sources and pay particular attention to safety.

More than 100 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been staying at Tashkent Airport for almost a week, unable to depart for Umrah.