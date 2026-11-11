Asman Airlines plans to expand fleet to 10 aircraft within five years

Asman Airlines plans to expand its fleet to 10 large aircraft over the next five years. A fourth aircraft for regional routes is expected to arrive in December, while two more Airbus A321s are scheduled for delivery in May 2027. Manasbek Samudinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, announced.

According to him, the airline currently operates three aircraft for regional flights. The fourth plane was initially expected to arrive in November, but delivery was delayed due to problems in transporting spare parts to the maintenance facility.

“We are negotiating with major consulting and leasing companies. We hope to reach an agreement by the end of this year to acquire another eight to 10 aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028,” the company head said.

He added that the airline aims to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft within four to five years.

The head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan noted that once the new aircraft arrive, Asman Airlines plans to increase the frequency of domestic flights.

The airline currently operates flights to Kazarman, Naryn, Kerben and Talas twice a week.

Samudinov also emphasized that the state subsidizes domestic air travel, allowing the airline to maintain existing ticket prices on most regional routes.