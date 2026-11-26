An interagency commission has revoked Nur Umra Travel’s accreditation to organize Umrah pilgrimages for the 2026–2027 season. The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced.

The decision was made at a meeting of the interagency commission responsible for preparations for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. The commission also decided to unilaterally terminate the agreement between SDMK and the company in accordance with applicable regulations and legislation.

The muftiyat urged citizens not to register for Umrah trips through Nur Umra Travel, sign contracts with the company or transfer any money to it. Those who have already received travel certificates from the company were advised to refrain from traveling.

More than 100 Kyrgyz pilgrims who had purchased Umrah packages from Nur Umra Travel were stranded in Tashkent from November 12 while traveling to Saudi Arabia. Many of them did not have visas or airline tickets.

Later, 47 pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, while some decided to continue their journey independently. The remaining passengers were returned to Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the travel company was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud. A criminal case has been opened.