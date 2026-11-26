Kyrgyzstan is considering the opening new international air routes to Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Potential destinations include Milan, Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris, Budapest, Prague, London, Brussels, Tokyo and Singapore.

The plans were discussed at a meeting between Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, and Eduard Kubatov, Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding the international route network and launching new air services that could help increase tourist arrivals and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s ties with other countries.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document provides for joint efforts to open new air routes, expand flight destinations and promote Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential internationally.

The agencies expect the cooperation to help develop the country’s aviation and tourism sectors, as well as increase its appeal to foreign travelers.