Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq Airlines has operated its first charter flight from Bishkek to Phuket, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

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Flights are operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The airline plans to use Airbus A321, A330 and A320neo aircraft on the route.

The new service will allow passengers to travel directly from Bishkek to one of Thailand’s popular resort destinations without connecting flights.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC noted that the launch expands the country’s international route network and contributes to the development of tourism links with Thailand.