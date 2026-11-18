The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) urged citizens to refrain from traveling for Umrah through neighboring countries until the situation stabilizes and to verify all arrangements in advance before setting off on the pilgrimage.

The advisory follows an incident at Tashkent Airport, where Kyrgyz pilgrims were unable to board flights to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. The issue of their return to Kyrgyzstan was discussed at an emergency meeting of an interdepartmental commission at SDMK.

The advisory applies both to citizens who received certificates through Nur Umra Travel LLC and to all Kyrgyz nationals planning to perform Umrah.

The muftiyat recommended that pilgrims depart from airports in Bishkek and Osh.

According to SDMK, flights operated by SalamAir, Air Arabia and Flyadeal allow pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia daily.

At the meeting, the commission also heard an explanation from Nur Umra Travel head Mirzat Koshoeva. It demanded that the company promptly resolve the issue of returning the citizens to Kyrgyzstan. Company representatives were instructed to travel to Tashkent and take part in settling the situation.

It was also decided to send a deputy mufti to Tashkent. Together with representatives of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Uzbekistan, he is expected to meet with the stranded pilgrims.

SDMK did not specify the number of pilgrims affected or the reasons why they were unable to board their flights.

Kyrgyz pilgrims have been unable to leave Tashkent for Saudi Arabia for seven days.

On November 16, MP Burul Amanova said that 104 Kyrgyz citizens had been stranded in Tashkent since November 12, unable to fly to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Most of them are residents of Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. The group includes elderly people and citizens with health problems.

According to the MP, the pilgrims had paid for their trips in full and subsequently made an additional payment of $100 each. However, representatives of Nur Umra then demanded another $400 per person to continue the journey. The pilgrims refused to pay again.